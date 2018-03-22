Endangered Colorado River fish no longer an extinction risk

By FELICIA FONSECA
Associated Press
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - An endangered fish that makes its home in the Colorado River basin no longer is at the brink of extinction.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it will consider reclassifying the humpback chub as threatened within the next year.
The fish is characterized by a fleshy hump behind its head.
The biggest population of the fish is in the Grand Canyon and numbers about 12,000 near the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers.
Four smaller populations are found upstream of Lake Powell in Utah and Colorado.
Federal officials say managing the flow of water from dams on the river and its tributaries, and removing fish that feed on humpback chub have helped boost numbers.
But they say the species won't fully recover without more work.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.More >>
A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.More >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsMore >>
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsMore >>
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansMore >>
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>