La. state senator wants to restructure BREC's board of commissioners

The argument over whether or not to relocate the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo isn't just happening at the local level. State Senator Regina Barrow spoke Thursday about her bill to overhaul the composition of the BREC board.

"At the end of the day, we know that all politics are local and people are looking to us, asking us for answers, looking for answers and solutions and when we are not involved in the process, it's hard to be able to provide that," said Barrow.

Barrow wants to add two more members and remove the school board representative from the commission. Filling those spots would be the state representative, state senator, and metro council members from the district that represents the zoo. In the bill, Barrow notes that she has a seat on the airport commission because it's in her district.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.