Public comments open just before zoo vote

BREC commissioners are set to vote on whether or not to relocate the zoo (Source: WAFB)

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live.

BREC commissioners are set to vote on whether to vote on whether or not to relocate BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo during a public meeting Thursday.

Greenwood Park, located in the northern part of the parish, is the current home of the zoo. A proposal to move the zoo location to the state fairgrounds on Airline Highway has sparked debate across the parish.

As the meeting gets underway, it's a packed house. All seats are filled. There are several elected leaders in attendance, including Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. The mayor, along with the mayors from Baker, Central and Zachary, publicly spoke out against moving the zoo earlier this week.

Typically, public comment happens first. Tonight, public comment was pushed down the agenda to coincide with the zoo relocation presentation.

Up first, Woodrow Muhammad with the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District presented an economic impact analysis regarding the zoo move. The analysis uses 2016 economic data from the U.S. Census. He says the North Economic Development District supports a Re-Imagined Greenwood Park with an improved zoo at the same location.

Members of BREC shared their presentation next, asking first, "Why do we need a zoo in Baton Rouge?" They pointed out that Baton Rouge would be the largest city in the U.S. without a zoo if it is removed entirely.

A zoo planning firm led the presentation for BREC. The firm is also part of similar discussions about relocating zoos happening in Jackson, MS, Sarasota, FL and Oklahoma City, OK.

The firm spoke with more than 25 people to gather feedback on the current location saying there are clear facts that support the Airline location over the current zoo spot. The consultant addressed the question, "Why Airline Highway?" They answered with a slide showing that the proposed location meets all the criteria of success for which the firm is looking. The first one deals with fundability of necessary investment. Another success criteria pointed out by the firm was Airline Highway's location proximity to a major highway and the nearby I-10.

A traffic study was done with assistance from DOTD. The consultants collected traffic on Airline Highway as well as a traffic study comparison to Greenwood to get an idea of existing visitors and zoo employee traffic, versus traffic coming in and out of both sites. The consultant says that they will need to make changes to Airline Highway in order to make a zoo work there, including lengthening left turn lanes in some spots. They added there would not be a lot of off-site impact.

Flood concerns were addressed by an engineer who explained drainage and flood prevention plans, showcasing a study that would create additional floodplain storage to eliminate flood concerns.

The consultant firm also shared an imagined designs of BREC's Airline Highway Park before allowing BREC Commissioner Carolyn McKnight to close their presentation. "Not one developer has come to me about developments at Greenwood. We need to move on from the status quo."

Public comments began with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who has publicly voiced her opinion against relocation. She says she is committed to reviving the Baton Rouge zoo. "BREC has not taken care of their asset, rather they let the zoo and Greenwood Park die a slow death. Let's revive these abundant resources we already have in our community. The zoo can be updated overtime to take the burden off taxpayers, said Mayor Broome.

We will be updating this story live during the meeting.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.