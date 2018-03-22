Herb-Encrusted Lamb Lollipops

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: March 22, 2018

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

In this dish, the lamb has been seasoned with herbs to enhance the flavor of the meat. For a fun presentation, french the lamb chops and scrape the meat off the bone. Most lamb is sold already frenched, meaning that part of each rib bone is exposed.

Ingredients:

2 racks of lamb, frenched

¼ cup olive oil, divided

4 tsps chopped rosemary

2 tsps thyme leaves

2 tsps chopped tarragon

2 tsps chopped sage

1 tbsp minced garlic

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

¾ cup pinot noir

1 cup demi-glace

2 tbsps honey

Method:

NOTE: Demi-glace may be purchased in the meat section of most gourmet grocery stores.

If you wish to finish cooking the lamb in the oven, preheat oven to 375°F. Combine rosemary, thyme, tarragon, sage, and minced garlic in a small bowl. Rub lamb with herb mixture and season generously with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. In a medium oven-proof skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté lamb racks, bone-side up, 3–5 minutes. Turn lamb racks over and sauté an additional 3–5 minutes. To finish cooking in the oven, place lamb racks, bone-side up in skillet and bake 15 minutes or until thermometer reads 128°F for medium rare. Otherwise, sauté an additional 3–5 minutes for medium rare and 7–10 minutes for medium well. Remove from skillet and wrap tightly in aluminum foil 10–15 minutes for juices to redistribute. Remove all but 1 tablespoon of oil from skillet. Deglaze the pan with pinot noir and reduce volume by half. Add prepared demi-glace and honey and bring to a simmer, blending well. Season well using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.