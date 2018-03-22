From the First Alert Forecast Team

We'll enjoy one more morning in the 40s on Friday before a significant warm-up kicks in as we head into the weekend. Even with somewhat warmer weather on Friday, it will be another beauty with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

You'll definitely notice the return of muggier air by the weekend and likely begin to use your air conditioning more and more. Morning starts will be near 60° on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs near or a little above 80°.

The good news is that it looks like we'll stay dry through the weekend. A slight chance of showers returns for the first half of next week with warm weather continuing.

It looks as though our next significant chance of rain may hold off until Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.

