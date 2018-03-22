Carfax: 300k+ vehicles in Baton Rouge with open recalls; drivers at risk

Carfax says there are currently more than 57 million vehicles on the road with open recalls, putting both drivers and used car dealers at risk.

The company's research suggests those living in southern states are most likely to have vehicles with open recalls. States like Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, and Arizona are some of the top states with the highest percentages of open recalls.

In Baton Rouge, Carfax says there are more than 300,000 vehicles with unfixed recalls. In fact, the city has one of the highest rates of open recalls in the state.

"For more than two decades, Carfax has helped lead efforts to get recalled cars fixed. Our primary concern is safety. Carfax, the manufacturers, and others have made it easier than ever for drivers to keep up with recalls. Plus, many recall repairs are completed in less than a day. We urge people to prioritize taking that all-important step of bringing their recalled vehicle in to a dealer to be fixed," said Dick Raines, president of Carfax.

Carfax offers a free app that will notify people about open recalls, or, drivers can check with the manufacturer of their vehicle.

"Carfax told me the car had an open recall. I found out that it was the driver's airbag. After purchasing the car, it went to the local BMW dealer where it was replaced in less than an hour. I was treated royally, chatted about the car, and soon was on my way. I did appreciate knowing beforehand," said Robert V., a driver in Oregon.

Carfax also says light trucks and SUVs are the vehicles most likely to have open recalls.

