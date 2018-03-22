Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting

(MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with his luggage in an elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t... (MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with his luggage in an elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t...
(MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 28, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock is followed by a bellman in a hallway, at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t... (MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 28, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock is followed by a bellman in a hallway, at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t...
(MGM Resorts via AP). In this Oct. 1, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, is Stephen Paddock walking through the casino at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Newly released video shows Paddock, who killed 58 people on the Las Vegas S... (MGM Resorts via AP). In this Oct. 1, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, is Stephen Paddock walking through the casino at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Newly released video shows Paddock, who killed 58 people on the Las Vegas S...
(MGM Resorts via AP). In this Oct. 1, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, is Stephen Paddock walking through the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Newly released video shows Paddock, who killed 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip, moving a... (MGM Resorts via AP). In this Oct. 1, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, is Stephen Paddock walking through the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Newly released video shows Paddock, who killed 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip, moving a...
(MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 27, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with luggage by elevators at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on the Las... (MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 27, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with luggage by elevators at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on the Las...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hotel surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron.

Footage of Stephen Paddock made public Thursday by MGM Resorts International offers no indication that he would carry out the shooting last Oct. 1 that killed 58 people.

Company spokeswoman Debra DeShong says Paddock's "interactions with staff and overall behavior were all normal."

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Las Vegas police had no immediate comment.

The New York Times first obtained the video.

The 32 video clips show the 64-year-old Paddock checking in at the Mandalay Bay resort, gambling at video poker, buying snacks, riding elevators, driving into the valet area and accompanying hotel employees wheeling carts with his suitcases.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Troopers to patrol at Florida school where massacre happened

    Troopers to patrol at Florida school where massacre happened

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:57:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • Police release videos of fatal shooting of unarmed black man

    Police release videos of fatal shooting of unarmed black man

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:43:20 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:57:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...
    Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
    Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>

  • Battle of species pits protected sea lions vs. fragile fish

    Battle of species pits protected sea lions vs. fragile fish

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:59:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:54:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this March 14, 2018, photo, a California sea lion waits to be released into the Pacific Ocean in Newport, Ore. Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon fr...(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this March 14, 2018, photo, a California sea lion waits to be released into the Pacific Ocean in Newport, Ore. Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon fr...
    Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions.More >>
    Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly