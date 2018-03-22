Third Street Songwriter's Festival 2018 lineup

Information provided by the Third Street Song Writer’s Festival website

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The Third Street Songwriter’s Festival is an annual event in downtown Baton Rouge. The event features local, regional, and national songwriters.

The day begins with an industry panel of Nashville professionals representing publishing companies, PROs, and songwriter organizations such as NSAI and is followed by a listening panel. The participating songwriters will be able to perform and have their songs critiqued by the professional panel. This portion of the event is a great asset for our local aspiring songwriters.

The rest of the evening and night is filled with music for the music lover in all of us! It will consist of songwriter rounds in traditional Nashville-style at participating venues along 3rd Street and a hit-writer showcase at the Manship Theatre.

All events will feature live, original music and celebrate the songwriters.

Date Time Venue Event April 20, 2018 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. TBA NSAI Songwriter Workshop April 20, 2018 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Repentance Park Live After Five April 20, 2018 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. Red Dragon Listening Room Festival Kickoff Party Tickets April 21, 2018 9:30 a.m. - Noon Jolie Pearl Industry Panel/Listening Panel (Free to attend) April 21, 2018 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Stroubes Firefly Moonshine Brunch Songwriter Rounds April 21, 2018 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Multiple Venues along downtown 3rd Street Songwriter Rounds April 21, 2018 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. The Blend Pre-show mixer and music April 21, 2018 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Manship Theatre Manship Theatre Songwriter Showcase April 21, 2018 10 p.m. After party / Meet n' greet Hotel Indigo (Free to attend) April 22, 2018 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Jolie Pearl Dat Sauce Bloody Mary mixer (Private event) April 22, 2018 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jolie Pearl Songwriter Sunday Rounds April 22, 2018 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Caneland Distillery Boozy Brunch with Songeriters April 22, 2018 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Riverfront Plaza Levee Stage Sunday in the Park April 22, 2018 5:30 p.m. - TD Manship Theatre Stay a little longer and enjoy Jack Ingram

2018 Full Lineup:

Aaron Hamilton

Al Daquin

Amanda Jones

Ameal Cameron

Amelia Ryland

Avery Landrum

Barry Chauvin

Barry Hebert

Beau Bailey

Bex Hill

Bicycle Jones

Billy Callaway

Bill Romano

Brent Anderson

Bruce Boyet

Carly Vicknair

Carter Wilkinson

Chenoa Farrell and Bryan McVicker

Chris Cassaday

Chris House

Christian Serpas

CJ Solar

Clay Parker and Jodi James

Clayton Rayborn

Clint Daniels

Connor Lacour

Crystal Eldringhoff

Darrell Galatas

David Gautreau

Dean Ferrell

Denton Hatcher

Dorothy LeBlanc

Eileen Hanson

Elizabeth Wolf

Eric DiSanto

Eric Schmitt

Gabe Broussard

Gary Nicholson

Grace Russell

Greg Barnhill

Jake Conway

James Fogle

Jaryd Lane

Jim Pasquale

Jim Standley

John Korbel

John West

Joshua Gourgues

Judson Smith

Kaycee Kersch

Kd Amond

Keith Harelson

Kelly Maples

Kenzie Chapman

Kristin Courville

Kristin Foster

Lacy Cavalier

Lainey Wilson

Lotus Baudier & Jake Wojcik (Lotus In Stereo)

Maci Samson

Mark Gunter

Martin Flanagan

Mary Elissa

Matt Tortorich

Michael Ransow

Michael Rayburn

Mike Atkinson

Mike Dean

Nancy Ropollo

Neon Moon

Nicole Johnson

Pam Grisham

Patrick Sylvest

Paul Wilson

Payton Broussard

Ralph Goodson

Ray Stumbo

Reece Sullivan

RJ Comer

Robert Joseph (Ragno)

Rod John Vedros

Ronnie Calhoun

Sara Collins

Scott Olson

Scott Tully

Shawn Cleveland

Smith Ahnquist

Steve Judice

Steven McDonald Jr

Susan Aysen

Thelda Adams

Thibault

Tim Kulage

Todd O'Neill

Tommy Crawford

Tommy Ike Hailey

Tony Cobb

William Grass

Zach Stephens

Zak Ocmand

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets