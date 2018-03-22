Third Street Songwriter's Festival 2018 lineup

Information provided by the Third Street Song Writer’s Festival website
BATON ROUGE, LA -- The Third Street Songwriter’s Festival is an annual event in downtown Baton Rouge. The event features local, regional, and national songwriters.
The day begins with an industry panel of Nashville professionals representing publishing companies, PROs, and songwriter organizations such as NSAI and is followed by a listening panel. The participating songwriters will be able to perform and have their songs critiqued by the professional panel. This portion of the event is a great asset for our local aspiring songwriters.
The rest of the evening and night is filled with music for the music lover in all of us! It will consist of songwriter rounds in traditional Nashville-style at participating venues along 3rd Street and a hit-writer showcase at the Manship Theatre.
All events will feature live, original music and celebrate the songwriters.
|April 20, 2018
|10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|TBA
|NSAI Songwriter Workshop
|April 20, 2018
|5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Repentance Park
|Live After Five
|April 20, 2018
|8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Red Dragon Listening Room
|Festival Kickoff Party Tickets
|April 21, 2018
|9:30 a.m. - Noon
|Jolie Pearl
|Industry Panel/Listening Panel (Free to attend)
|April 21, 2018
|1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Stroubes
|Firefly Moonshine Brunch Songwriter Rounds
|April 21, 2018
|1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Multiple Venues along downtown 3rd Street
|Songwriter Rounds
|April 21, 2018
|4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|The Blend
|Pre-show mixer and music
|April 21, 2018
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Manship Theatre
|Manship Theatre Songwriter Showcase
|April 21, 2018
|10 p.m.
|After party / Meet n' greet
|Hotel Indigo (Free to attend)
|April 22, 2018
|10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Jolie Pearl
|Dat Sauce Bloody Mary mixer (Private event)
|April 22, 2018
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Jolie Pearl
|Songwriter Sunday Rounds
|April 22, 2018
|11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Caneland Distillery
|Boozy Brunch with Songeriters
|April 22, 2018
|2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Riverfront Plaza Levee Stage
|Sunday in the Park
|April 22, 2018
|5:30 p.m. - TD
|Manship Theatre
|Stay a little longer and enjoy Jack Ingram
2018 Full Lineup:
