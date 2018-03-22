Third Street Songwriter's Festival 2018 lineup - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Third Street Songwriter's Festival 2018 lineup

Information provided by the Third Street Song Writer’s Festival website

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The Third Street Songwriter’s Festival is an annual event in downtown Baton Rouge. The event features local, regional, and national songwriters.

The day begins with an industry panel of Nashville professionals representing publishing companies, PROs, and songwriter organizations such as NSAI and is followed by a listening panel. The participating songwriters will be able to perform and have their songs critiqued by the professional panel. This portion of the event is a great asset for our local aspiring songwriters. 

The rest of the evening and night is filled with music for the music lover in all of us! It will consist of songwriter rounds in traditional Nashville-style at participating venues along 3rd Street and a hit-writer showcase at the Manship Theatre.

All events will feature live, original music and celebrate the songwriters.

Date Time Venue Event
April 20, 2018 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. TBA NSAI Songwriter Workshop
April 20, 2018 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Repentance Park Live After Five
April 20, 2018 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. Red Dragon Listening Room Festival Kickoff Party Tickets
April 21, 2018 9:30 a.m. - Noon Jolie Pearl Industry Panel/Listening Panel (Free to attend)
April 21, 2018 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Stroubes Firefly Moonshine Brunch Songwriter Rounds
April 21, 2018 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Multiple Venues along downtown 3rd Street Songwriter Rounds
April 21, 2018 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. The Blend Pre-show mixer and music
April 21, 2018 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Manship Theatre Manship Theatre Songwriter Showcase
April 21, 2018 10 p.m. After party / Meet n' greet Hotel Indigo (Free to attend)
April 22, 2018 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Jolie Pearl Dat Sauce Bloody Mary mixer (Private event)
April 22, 2018 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jolie Pearl Songwriter Sunday Rounds
April 22, 2018 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Caneland Distillery Boozy Brunch with Songeriters
April 22, 2018 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Riverfront Plaza Levee Stage Sunday in the Park
April 22, 2018 5:30 p.m. - TD Manship Theatre Stay a little longer and enjoy Jack Ingram

2018 Full Lineup:

  • Aaron Hamilton
  • Al Daquin
  • Amanda Jones
  • Ameal Cameron
  • Amelia Ryland
  • Avery Landrum
  • Barry Chauvin
  • Barry Hebert
  • Beau Bailey
  • Bex Hill
  • Bicycle Jones
  • Billy Callaway
  • Bill Romano
  • Brent Anderson
  • Bruce Boyet
  • Carly Vicknair
  • Carter Wilkinson
  • Chenoa Farrell and Bryan McVicker
  • Chris Cassaday
  • Chris House
  • Christian Serpas
  • CJ Solar
  • Clay Parker and Jodi James
  • Clayton Rayborn
  • Clint Daniels
  • Connor Lacour
  • Crystal Eldringhoff
  • Darrell Galatas
  • David Gautreau
  • Dean Ferrell
  • Denton Hatcher
  • Dorothy LeBlanc
  • Eileen Hanson
  • Elizabeth Wolf
  • Eric DiSanto
  • Eric Schmitt
  • Gabe Broussard
  • Gary Nicholson
  • Grace Russell
  • Greg Barnhill
  • Jake Conway
  • James Fogle
  • Jaryd Lane
  • Jim Pasquale
  • Jim Standley
  • John Korbel
  • John West
  • Joshua Gourgues
  • Judson Smith
  • Kaycee Kersch
  • Kd Amond
  • Keith Harelson
  • Kelly Maples
  • Kenzie Chapman
  • Kristin Courville
  • Kristin Foster
  • Lacy Cavalier
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Lotus Baudier & Jake Wojcik (Lotus In Stereo)
  • Maci Samson
  • Mark Gunter
  • Martin Flanagan
  • Mary Elissa
  • Matt Tortorich
  • Michael Ransow
  • Michael Rayburn
  • Mike Atkinson
  • Mike Dean
  • Nancy Ropollo
  • Neon Moon
  • Nicole Johnson
  • Pam Grisham
  • Patrick Sylvest
  • Paul Wilson
  • Payton Broussard
  • Ralph Goodson
  • Ray Stumbo
  • Reece Sullivan
  • RJ Comer
  • Robert Joseph (Ragno)
  • Rod John Vedros
  • Ronnie Calhoun
  • Sara Collins
  • Scott Olson
  • Scott Tully
  • Shawn Cleveland
  • Smith Ahnquist
  • Steve Judice
  • Steven McDonald Jr
  • Susan Aysen
  • Thelda Adams
  • Thibault
  • Tim Kulage
  • Todd O'Neill
  • Tommy Crawford
  • Tommy Ike Hailey
  • Tony Cobb
  • William Grass
  • Zach Stephens
  • Zak Ocmand

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets

