Two women, one man arrested as part of undercover prostitution sting in Baton Rouge

Two women and one man are facing charges after being arrested as part of an undercover prostitution sting in Baton Rouge.

On March 21, agents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were conducting an undercover operation in which they would contact various females who were reportedly advertising sexual services for money through social media.

Agents contacted the women, negotiated a price and location to meet up, then once money had been exchanged, undercover agents took the women into custody. Those arrested were:

Asia Lowry, 31, of Woodland Hills, California Prostitution

Alicia Riggs, 36, of Lamarque, Texas Prostitution



The man arrested, later identified as Quinton Johnson, 35, is charged with human trafficking.

According to the report, while agents were conducting an undercover prostitution sting, they spoke with one of the women, who claimed she arrived in Baton Rouge by bus from Texas. She says when she arrived, a man named "Luke" approached her at the bus station and offered her a ride and a place to stay. She says Luke then drove her to a hotel on Reiger Road, when the man paid for a hotel room.

She claims the man then told her she would have to start prostituting and make him $2,000 before Friday or she would not be allowed to go back to Texas.

Johnson was then arrested in the parking lot of the hotel and the victim was able to positively identify him and his vehicle. Johnson reportedly arranged for the victim to come to Baton Rouge through Instagram and told the victim he had girls working for him at several hotels in the area. The victim says she was afraid of Johnson, so she did what he told her.

