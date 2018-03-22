Massachusetts dog abuse case now in hands of jury - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Massachusetts dog abuse case now in hands of jury

FILE - In this July 21, 2015 photo, officers lead Radoslaw Czerkawski into court for sentencing in Dedham, Mass., after he was convicted of larceny.

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) - The case of a Massachusetts man charged with abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is in the hands of the jury.

The prosecution and defense in the animal cruelty trial of Radoslaw Czerkawski (RAD'-oh-slaw zehr-KAW'-skee) made closing statements on Thursday.

Czerkawski's attorney said although his client owned the dog, it ran away and someone else was responsible for the abuse. He said prosectors had not proved beyond a reasonable doubt his client caused the dog's injuries.

The prosecutor said a blood stain found inside Czerkawski's home matched the dog's DNA.

The starving female pit bull mix dubbed Puppy Doe was found in a Quincy, Massachusetts park in 2013 with injuries so severe veterinarians determined it could not be saved.

Czerkawski already is in prison on unrelated larceny convictions.

