WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds press conference on current state of legislative session

Governor John Bel Edwards is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to address the current state of the legislative session.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. The governor will take questions from the media about the session.

WAFB's Kevin Frey will be in attendance and will have updates later in the evening.

