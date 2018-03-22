La. governor opposes arming teachers, supports new casino in Tangipahoa Parish

Louisiana’s governor says he opposes arming teachers.

After the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a handful of state lawmakers filed bills allowing teachers to conceal carry in the classroom, provided they meet certain requirements. For example, they would need to have a concealed carry permit and receive additional tactical training. At least one bill would leave it up to each school board to decide whether to allow guns in their schools.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Governor John Bel Edwards said he has met with school leaders, teachers, parents, and law enforcement in recent weeks and said he does not believe it is a “good idea” to have conceal carry.

“I think we need to focus on other school safety measures, principally around school resource officers, making sure that we have an adequate number of those in each school, that they are properly trained,” Edwards said.

Edwards also weighed in on a proposed casino in Tangipahoa Parish, saying if it was put before a vote of the people, he would vote ‘yes.’ Edwards is from Amite in Tangipahoa Parish.

A bill before the legislature would allow a California-based company that owns the Diamond Jacks casino in Bossier City to transfer its casino license to a spot along the Tangipahoa River. If passed, the move would be put before a vote of the people.

