Sunday in the Park kicks off 2018 series on April 8

Information provided by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA -- Sunday in the Park is a free outdoor concert series that takes place in the Fall and the Spring every Sunday in April and two Sundays in May from 2-5 p.m. Sonic Bloom will open the series on April 8 followed by JST David on April 15, Band of Bros on April 22, Ty Taylor and Kinfolk on April 29, Funkin’ W/Friends on May 6 and Bonerama on May 13. Bring your dancing shoes and join us for Sunday in the Park!

Sonic Bloom is a New Orleans-based R&B/Funk band led by trumpeter and vocalist, Eric Bloom. Since May 2014, Sonic Bloom quickly gained popularity among local New Orleans music fans and musicians alike. One might attribute their fast rise on the scene due to the all-star cast of musicians Bloom has assembled but more importantly, it is the hi-octane energetic show which they put on every time they get together which makes this band a “must see.”

JST DAVID (“just David”) is a soulful singer-songwriter & musician from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His smooth vocal delivery, thoughtful lyrics and lo-fi elements of soul, blues, jazz, r&b, classical & hip hop combine into a unique, genre-bending sonic experience reminiscent of a time where music was genuine, uplifting and ambitious. A brief stint in L.A. with multi-platinum songwriter Preston Glass (Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, Kenny G, Earth Wind & Fire, Natalie Cole) led to co-signs from music royalty & critics alike, who are just beginning to realize what folks back home knew all along - this young man is a special talent.

Closing out the Third Street Song Writer’s festival weekend, Band of Bros will feature David Borne and other Nashville Singer-Songwriters. Come hear all of your favorite Nashville tunes performed by the very people that wrote them. The Third Street Song Writer’s Festival is an annual event in downtown Baton Rouge featuring local, regional, and national songwriters. Participating performers will be able to perform and have their songs critiqued by the professional panel. This portion of the event is a great asset for our local aspiring songwriters. The rest of the evening and night is filled with music for the music lover in all of us!

Ty Taylor and Kinfolk are the fourth group to take the lineup. Hailing from Moss Point, Mississippi with a well known-local musician for a father and two brothers who are excellent musicians in their own right, Ty learned at an early age. He’s done several sessions of studio work in Nashville, and is a regular “go to” guy at the well-known Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana. The Kinfolk feature musicians from Mississippi and Louisiana that travel regularly around the country. Ty’s talent as a song writer began to take shape over ten years ago, and his skills are evident in the fact that he co-wrote all the songs on his current album “Living The Wildlife.”

On May 6, come and enjoy a variety of Pop, R&B, Soul, and Funk as Funkin’ W/ Friends takes the stage. A collaboration with some of the best musicians Baton Rouge has to offer, Funkin’ W/ Friends takes you on a journey through the ages and adds their own twist on all of your favorite tunes. The band features a three piece horn section, a funky rhythm section, and a DJ, adding some southern flavor to the Funkin’ W/ Friends experience.

Bonerama has always been hailed as “unlike anything you’ve ever heard before.” It’s the best way to describe this 20 year old powerhouse touring band from New Orleans, LA. In addition to changing the way people think about the trombone, the sound of Bonerama has become an influence and contribution to the sound of New Orleans music today. With newer acts such as Trombone Shorty and Big Sam’s Funky Nation on the national music scene, it’s New Orleans that has benefited with a newfound reputation as being a bonafide “Trombone Town.” These bands all carry the trombone like the trophy it truly is in New Orleans. Bonerama helped cement this in present day New Orleans music culture.

Sunday in the Park provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate community and enjoy music from across Louisiana in a fun, family-friendly environment. Children’s activities such as face painting and balloon art are will also be available. So grab your favorite lawn chair and meet us Downtown for Sunday in the Park this Spring!

Support for the Sunday in the Park Free Concert Series comes from the Office of the Mayor-President, the Baton Rouge Metro Council, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, Cox Communications, 225 Magazine, and WRKF 89.3.