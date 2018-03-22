Gulf Coast meteorologist will lead US hurricane center

By JENNIFER KAY
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) - A meteorologist who aided emergency response efforts along the Gulf Coast after the 2010 oil spill has been tapped to lead the U.S. government's hurricane forecasting hub in Miami.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday that Kenneth Graham will be the next director of the National Hurricane Center.
Graham will start his new post April 1.
He has been the meteorologist-in-charge of the National Weather Service's New Orleans-Baton Rouge office since 2008. After the Deepwater Horizon disaster fouled the Gulf of Mexico, Graham supervised the forecasts authorities used to make decisions for their emergency response operations.
"We ended up issuing some 4,300 spot forecasts that helped authorities make the go, no-go decisions for every boat and flight operation," Graham said in a 2011 article by The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service. "There were some 30,000 people responding to the disaster on boats, on the beaches and in aircraft that could be in danger, and their safety was paramount."
Before taking that position, Graham led Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts at the weather service's regional headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. He also led forecasters at the weather service headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, and in forecast offices in Birmingham, Alabama, and Corpus Christi, Texas.
"His reputation among his colleagues and across the weather, water, and climate enterprise is unparalleled, which will ensure his continued success in this critical position," said Louis W. Uccellini, director of the weather service.
Graham succeeds Rick Knabb, who led the hurricane center for five years before returning to The Weather Channel before the 2017 storm season. The center's deputy director, Ed Rappaport, has led operations in the interim.
The announcement follows Congress' release late Wednesday of a $1.3 trillion spending package that includes $122 million for NOAA to purchase backup aircraft for its aging fleet of "hurricane hunter" jets. The planes fly in and around storms to collect essential data used in track and intensity forecasts.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.More >>
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.More >>
A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.More >>
A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.More >>
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.More >>
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.More >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsMore >>
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsMore >>
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansMore >>
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>