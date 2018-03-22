Police: Baby in viral video was smoking marijuana

A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.More >>
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.More >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsMore >>
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
