Police: Baby in viral video was smoking marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 1-year-old child shown smoking on a viral social media video was inhaling marijuana smoke.

A newly released arrest warrant for the mother says the woman helped the child inhale the marijuana from a blunt.

A version of the video that's received millions of views shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding the cigarillo to the child's lips. The child makes a cooing sound and appears to inhale before letting out a puff of smoke.

The mother, 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton, was arrested Wednesday. She was being held on charges of child abuse, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Court records didn't make clear if she has a lawyer.

Police say members of the public alerted them to videos of the child smoking.

