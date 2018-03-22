Police: Baby in viral video was smoking marijuana - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Baby in viral video was smoking marijuana

(Wake County Detention Center via AP). This undated provided by the Wake County, N.C, Detention Center, shows Brianna Ashanti Lofton, who is accused of allowing her baby to smoke a small cigar in a video that went viral. Police said on Wednesday, March... (Wake County Detention Center via AP). This undated provided by the Wake County, N.C, Detention Center, shows Brianna Ashanti Lofton, who is accused of allowing her baby to smoke a small cigar in a video that went viral. Police said on Wednesday, March...

By JONATHAN DREW
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 1-year-old child shown smoking on a viral social media video was inhaling marijuana smoke.

A newly released arrest warrant for the mother says the woman helped the child inhale the marijuana from a blunt.

A version of the video that's received millions of views shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding the cigarillo to the child's lips. The child makes a cooing sound and appears to inhale before letting out a puff of smoke.

The mother, 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton, was arrested Wednesday. She was being held on charges of child abuse, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Court records didn't make clear if she has a lawyer.

Police say members of the public alerted them to videos of the child smoking.

___

