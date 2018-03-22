Microsoft announces major solar buy in Virginia - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Microsoft announces major solar buy in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Microsoft Corp. says it's making a major purchase of solar energy in Virginia.

The company announced the deal Wednesday to buy 315 megawatts from solar developer sPower, which is planning to build the state's largest solar project.

Microsoft has both data centers and office space in Virginia, and has committed to getting 60 percent of its data centers' energy from renewable sources by 2020.

sPower's proposed solar farms in Spotsylvania County will have more than 750,000 solar panels on more than 2,000 acres, according to Microsoft.

Virginia had virtually no solar power a few years ago but has seen a rapid growth after technology companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook insisted on renewable power for their server farms.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind

    Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:57:52 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:51 GMT
    (Austin Community College via AP). ADDS THE YEAR 2010, WHEN THE PHOTO WAS CREATED - This 2010 student ID photo released by Austin Community College shows Mark Anthony Conditt, who attended classes there between 2010 and 2012, according to the school. C...(Austin Community College via AP). ADDS THE YEAR 2010, WHEN THE PHOTO WAS CREATED - This 2010 student ID photo released by Austin Community College shows Mark Anthony Conditt, who attended classes there between 2010 and 2012, according to the school. C...
    A 23-year-old suspected of planting the deadly bombs that terrorized Austin for three weeks was described by his uncle as a smart and kind 'computer geek'.More >>
    A 23-year-old suspected of planting the deadly bombs that terrorized Austin for three weeks was described by his uncle as a smart and kind 'computer geek'.More >>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:57:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:17 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly