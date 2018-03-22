Microsoft announces major solar buy in Virginia - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Microsoft announces major solar buy in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Microsoft Corp. says it's making a major purchase of solar energy in Virginia.

The company announced the deal Wednesday to buy 315 megawatts from solar developer sPower, which is planning to build the state's largest solar project.

Microsoft has both data centers and office space in Virginia, and has committed to getting 60 percent of its data centers' energy from renewable sources by 2020.

sPower's proposed solar farms in Spotsylvania County will have more than 750,000 solar panels on more than 2,000 acres, according to Microsoft.

Virginia had virtually no solar power a few years ago but has seen a rapid growth after technology companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook insisted on renewable power for their server farms.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:57:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:48:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Crisis experts say Facebook has mishandled the data scandal

    Crisis experts say Facebook has mishandled the data scandal

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:16:03 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:48:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo Facebook Elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland before the first Republican presidential debate. The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica was...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo Facebook Elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland before the first Republican presidential debate. The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica was...
    The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, assume responsibility and take decisive action.More >>
    The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, assume responsibility and take decisive action.More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:48:29 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly