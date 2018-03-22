CNN chief Jeff Zucker says Fox News is propaganda machine - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CNN chief Jeff Zucker says Fox News is propaganda machine

NEW YORK (AP) - CNN chief Jeff Zucker says that rival Fox News Channel is a propaganda machine that is doing an incredible disservice to the country.

Zucker spoke Thursday at the Financial Times Future of News conference. He said that Ralph Peters, a former Fox military analyst who quit the network this week because of similar concerns about how its opinion programs are backing President Donald Trump, spoke the truth.

The CNN leader says that the Russian news agency TASS "has nothing" on Fox.

There was no immediate comment from Fox.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:11:36 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:58:07 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>

  • TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89

    TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:26:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:57:20 GMT
    A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89. (Source: Raycom Media, file image)A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89. (Source: Raycom Media, file image)

    A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.

    More >>

    A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.

    More >>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:57:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:48:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly