Four dogs killed during burglary at camp; suspect wanted

Four dogs were killed during the burglary of a camp located in St. Martinville.

The burglary happened sometime between 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 18 and 11 a.m. on Monday, March 19, according to investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

"Investigators believe that someone may have attempted to burglarize the camp and the dogs may have interfered and were subsequently shot and thrown in the bayou where they were found by their owner," states a press release.

If you know anything that could help deputies identify the suspect(s), call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers (337) 441-3030.

