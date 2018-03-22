Swiss stage raids in probe of defense deals with Putin links - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Swiss stage raids in probe of defense deals with Putin links

GENEVA (AP) - Swiss federal authorities searched house and seized documents Thursday following claims by state-owned defense contractor Ruag of possible criminal wrongdoing, reportedly in connection with allegations about shady business practices and bribery linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin's entourage.

The Swiss attorney general's office said only that it opened a case for possible criminal mismanagement, misconduct in office, and violations of a law governing war material. Documentation and data storage devices were seized in the searches.

The Swiss daily Handelszeitung reported the prosecutors are investigating secretive business deals and possible bribery payments in connection with arms deals to Putin's entourage.

Handelszeitung reported Swiss businessmen including the current chief of Julius Baer private bank in Moscow and a top executive of Ruag Amnotec, Ruag's ammunition division, had delivered handguns and sniper rifles worth several million dollars to bodyguards of the Russian leader. They allegedly put the deals on private receipts without their employers knowing and cashed in on millions in commissions.

The report said Swiss businessmen were involved in equipping Putin's helicopter fleet with special "observation balls" that can identify targets in daylight or dark, in a deal worth 15 million euros ($18.5 million). Bribery payments in that deal allegedly went to a subsidiary of state-owned nuclear energy group Rosatom and possibly employees of federal protection service FSO, which guards Putin and some other high-ranking officials.

"Ruag learned through its internal whistleblower system of allegations that a senior manager in sales was engaged in unauthorized business transactions outside his employment at Ruag involving both Ruag products as well as products of competitors," the aerospace and defense contractor said. "This represents a serious violation of internal RUAG policies and compliance rules."

The company said had fired an employee Thursday in connection with the case, and declined to comment further.

The Handelszeitung report said Russian anti-corruption authorities were also investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind

    Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:57:52 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:51 GMT
    (Austin Community College via AP). ADDS THE YEAR 2010, WHEN THE PHOTO WAS CREATED - This 2010 student ID photo released by Austin Community College shows Mark Anthony Conditt, who attended classes there between 2010 and 2012, according to the school. C...(Austin Community College via AP). ADDS THE YEAR 2010, WHEN THE PHOTO WAS CREATED - This 2010 student ID photo released by Austin Community College shows Mark Anthony Conditt, who attended classes there between 2010 and 2012, according to the school. C...
    A 23-year-old suspected of planting the deadly bombs that terrorized Austin for three weeks was described by his uncle as a smart and kind 'computer geek'.More >>
    A 23-year-old suspected of planting the deadly bombs that terrorized Austin for three weeks was described by his uncle as a smart and kind 'computer geek'.More >>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:57:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:17 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly