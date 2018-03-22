Police: Man beaten outside club drives into crowd, killing 1

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a man being beaten by several people outside of a Houston club fled to his car and then drove into the crowd in an apparent act of retaliation, striking at least four people and killing one of them.

Police say the car's driver and several people he hit early Thursday were taken to a hospital. They haven't released the name of the driver or the man who died.

Witnesses say the man's car also struck nearby vehicles.

It isn't clear what charges police may file.

