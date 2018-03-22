California rain brings flooding streets, swelling rivers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

California rain brings flooding streets, swelling rivers

(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
(Hans Gutknecht/Los Angeles Daily News via AP). Kazar Topchain places sandbags along La Tuna Canyon Road in Sun Valley, Calif., Wednesday, March 21, 2018. A strong Pacific storm dropped heavy rain Wednesday on a swath of California where thousands of p... (Hans Gutknecht/Los Angeles Daily News via AP). Kazar Topchain places sandbags along La Tuna Canyon Road in Sun Valley, Calif., Wednesday, March 21, 2018. A strong Pacific storm dropped heavy rain Wednesday on a swath of California where thousands of p...
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Pedestrians make their way across a street in the pouring rain in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The storm came ashore on the central coast and spread south into the Los Angeles region and north through San... (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Pedestrians make their way across a street in the pouring rain in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The storm came ashore on the central coast and spread south into the Los Angeles region and north through San...
(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP). This March 21, 2018 satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a strong Pacific storm, known as a "Pineapple Express," the lower arc of clouds that ran... (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP). This March 21, 2018 satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a strong Pacific storm, known as a "Pineapple Express," the lower arc of clouds that ran...
(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Commuters find cover in a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Commuters find cover in a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

By AMANDA LEE MYERS and JOHN ANTCZAK
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A powerful storm spread more rain across California on Thursday, swelling rivers, flooding streets and causing some mud and rock slides but, so far, sparing communities a repeat of the disastrous debris flows that hit during a downpour early this year.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings along foothills on the western flank of the Sierra Nevada and there were numerous reports of street flooding in Central Valley cities including Fresno and the nearby city of Clovis.

On the south coast of Santa Barbara County, authorities kept a close watch on the community of Montecito, where a sudden downpour in January unleashed boulder-laden flash floods from a wildfire burn area, destroying or damaging hundreds of homes and killing 21 people.

With the storm just hours from fading away in that area, there had been no major problems.

"The south coast is doing just fine," Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

No debris flows had occurred, creeks were flowing well and debris catch-basins were functioning, he said.

Over three days the rain had gone through cycles of intensifying and then decreasing, but there wasn't a huge amount of rain in a short period of time, he said.

Santa Barbara County officials planned to discuss the situation at a late afternoon press conference.

Thousands of people fled Montecito and neighboring communities in advance of the current storm, just as they had during previous rains and last year during a wildfire that became the largest in state history as it destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, mostly homes.

Carolyn Potter, 59, evacuated from her home in Casitas Springs in Ventura County on Wednesday - the fourth time since September - and planned to sleep in her car in a grocery store parking lot to avoid hotel costs and the bustle of an evacuation shelter.

Meanwhile her husband Alan was staying home, just like he had the other three times Potter has evacuated because of fires or storms since September.

"I feel better not being under the cliff in my sleep," Potter said. "If he feels OK that's his problem. If something happens maybe I'll zip on down and dig him out."

In Los Angeles County, authorities canceled some planned mandatory evacuations because of a projected decrease in rainfall but kept others in place because of debris flows in one canyon area stripped bare by wildfires.

A large chunk of a hillside fell away in a Los Angeles canyon that burned last year, but no one was hurt.

The storm came ashore earlier in the week as a so-called atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific moisture that is also known as a "Pineapple Express" because of its origins near Hawaii.

Forecasters said the plume was finally shifting to the east but there would be a chance of thunderstorms through Thursday evening as a cold front moved down from the central coast, so the "concern for significant flash flooding and debris flows has lessened but not gone away completely."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • California rain brings flooding streets, swelling rivers

    California rain brings flooding streets, swelling rivers

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:02:18 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:41:20 GMT
    (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>

  • Budget deal includes wildfire disaster fund to end borrowing

    Budget deal includes wildfire disaster fund to end borrowing

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-22 05:06:05 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:20:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berge, Filer). FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2017 file photo, a fire engine passes flames as a wildfire burns along Santa Ana Road near Ventura, Calif. A spending bill slated for a vote in Congress includes a bipartisan plan to create a wildfir...(AP Photo/Noah Berge, Filer). FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2017 file photo, a fire engine passes flames as a wildfire burns along Santa Ana Road near Ventura, Calif. A spending bill slated for a vote in Congress includes a bipartisan plan to create a wildfir...
    A spending bill slated for a vote in Congress includes a bipartisan plan to create a wildfire disaster fund to help combat increasingly severe wildfires that have devastated the West in recent years.More >>
    A spending bill slated for a vote in Congress includes a bipartisan plan to create a wildfire disaster fund to help combat increasingly severe wildfires that have devastated the West in recent years.More >>

  • Nor'easter rolls into New England as millions begin cleanup

    Nor'easter rolls into New England as millions begin cleanup

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:16:33 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:58:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A plow makes its way under a railroad bridge as light snow falls during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Lebanon, N.J. A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of sn...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A plow makes its way under a railroad bridge as light snow falls during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Lebanon, N.J. A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of sn...

    The latest nor'easter is rolling into New England as millions of others in the Northeast begin to dig out.

    More >>

    The latest nor'easter is rolling into New England as millions of others in the Northeast begin to dig out.

    More >>
    •   

  • FloodsMore>>

  • California rain brings flooding streets, swelling rivers

    California rain brings flooding streets, swelling rivers

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:02:18 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:41:20 GMT
    (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>

  • Storm drops record-breaking rain in parts of California

    Storm drops record-breaking rain in parts of California

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:28:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:10:58 GMT
    (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>

  • Tens of thousands to evacuate as California storm looms

    Tens of thousands to evacuate as California storm looms

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:28:17 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:31:10 GMT
    (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Capt. John Pepper, Fresno Fire Department, and Rescue Squad Leader RTF-5 searches homes off...(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Capt. John Pepper, Fresno Fire Department, and Rescue Squad Leader RTF-5 searches homes off...
    Authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as a powerful storm headed toward California.More >>
    Authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as a powerful storm headed toward California.More >>
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay

    Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:22:15 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:41:22 GMT
    The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay $344,000 in back wages and legal fees to a white police officer the school fired after he fatally shot a black unarmed motorist.More >>
    The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay $344,000 in back wages and legal fees to a white police officer the school fired after he fatally shot a black unarmed motorist.More >>

  • California rain brings flooding streets, swelling rivers

    California rain brings flooding streets, swelling rivers

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:02:18 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:41:20 GMT
    (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:41:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly