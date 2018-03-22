Experts: Uber SUV's autonomous system should have seen woman - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By TOM KRISHER and JACQUES BILLEAUD
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Two experts say video of a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle shows the sport utility vehicle's laser and radar sensors should have spotted a pedestrian, and computers should have braked to avoid the crash.

Authorities investigating the crash in a Phoenix suburb released the video of Uber's Volvo striking a woman as she walked from a darkened area onto a street.

Experts who viewed the video told The Associated Press that the SUV's sensors should have seen the woman pushing a bicycle and braked before the impact.

Also, Uber's human backup driver appears on the video to be looking down before crash and appears startled about the time of the impact.

The video could have a broad impact on autonomous vehicle research.

