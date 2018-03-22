US facing off against AT&T to block merger with Time Warner - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US facing off against AT&T to block merger with Time Warner

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the AT&amp;T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores in New York. Opening arguments in the federal government’s case to block AT&amp;T’s efforts to gobble up Time Warne... (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores in New York. Opening arguments in the federal government’s case to block AT&T’s efforts to gobble up Time Warne...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is facing off against AT&T to block the telephone giant from absorbing Time Warner, in a case that could shape how consumers get - and how much they pay for - streaming TV and movies.

Opening arguments come Thursday in the landmark antitrust case in federal court in Washington. The Justice Department has sued to block the $85 billion deal, saying it would hurt competition and consumers would have to pay more to watch their favorite shows, whether on a TV screen, smartphone or tablet.

AT&T insists the merger is needed to compete in a rapidly shifting marketplace as more people use streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and others. It denies the government's assertion that the merger would limit choice and push up prices.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:57:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:48:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Crisis experts say Facebook has mishandled the data scandal

    Crisis experts say Facebook has mishandled the data scandal

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:16:03 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:48:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo Facebook Elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland before the first Republican presidential debate. The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica was...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo Facebook Elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland before the first Republican presidential debate. The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica was...
    The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, assume responsibility and take decisive action.More >>
    The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, assume responsibility and take decisive action.More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:48:29 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly