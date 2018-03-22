WANTED: Man accused of attacking ex's new boyfriend

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend’s new significant other.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Clarence Robinson III, 25, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 234 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Robinson went to the home of his ex’s new boyfriend on March 3 and attacked him, leaving him injured so badly that surgery was required.

Robinson faces a charge of second-degree battery when he is caught.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

