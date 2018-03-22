From the First Alert Weather Team

Temperatures will be warmer Thursday and that trend will continue daily through the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 70°s in the afternoon with abundant sunshine. A few high clouds will be possible. Winds will be less breezy.

You'll still want a jacket Friday morning. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40°s under mostly clear skies. Mostly sunny skies will greet us for the afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70°s. Winds will become breezy again Friday afternoon with gusts in the teens to low 20 mph range.

Dry weather continues through the weekend. Highs will also return to the 80°s. Watch for a patch or two of early morning fog Saturday. Sunday morning fog will potentially be more widespread and thicker.

A few showers will return to the forecast for the first half of the following work week. Most are still expected to stay dry.

