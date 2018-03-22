LSU snaps 4-game losing streak to Tulane with 10-4 win

LSU sophomore centerfielder Zach Watson was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three runs batted in, raising his average to .397, and freshman left fielder Daniel Cabrera added a 4-for-5 night, scoring three more runs as No. 15 LSU rallied from a 4-0 deficit with 10 unanswered runs to beat Tulane 10-4 and end the Green Wave's four-game winning streak in the series.

"I'm seeing the ball good," said Watson.

"I'm seeing the curve balls. I'm seeing the fastballs as soon as it comes out of his hand," he added with a big smile on his face.

Cabrera was smiling over his hit total, too.

"It feels great," said Cabrera First four-hit game of my career and hopefully I have many more of these."

LSU (15-7) got a great relief effort from its bullpen. Winning pitcher AJ Labas (2-0), Devin Fontenot, Matthew Beck, Nick Bush, and Todd Peterson combined to retire the last 15 Tulane batters in order and Cabrera's RBI single, followed by Watson's two-run single highlighted a five-run fifth inning that pushed the Tigers in front 8-4. LSU added two more runs in the seventh.

Tulane (9-13) had jumped in front with a four-run third inning against Labas, who relieved starter Nick Storz after the first inning, bunching four hits and a walk in the inning. Storz hit the first two batters in his first college appearance but settled down to get out of the jam unscathed.

Tulane had swept the home-and-home series with the Tigers the last two seasons, so this was LSU's first win over the Wave since a 6-0 victory on April 21, 2015.

LSU now hits the road for four games, starting with a three-game SEC series at Vanderbilt and wrapping up with a neutral site meeting next Tuesday in the Wally Pontiff Classic against UL-Lafayette in New Orleans.

