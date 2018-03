Nor'easter rolls into New England as millions begin cleanup

(Dale Gerhard/The Press of Atlantic City via AP). Heavy ocean surf crashes over the seawall between 7th and 8th Streets in Avalon, N.J., Wednesday, March 21, 2018. An early spring coastal storm brought wintry conditions to the southern part of the stat...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A man walks through the snow in Paterson, N.J., Wednesday, March 21, 2018. A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Deer walk through a snow field behind a house in Paterson, N.J., Wednesday, March 21, 2018. A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A jogger is seen behind a railroad bridge during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Lebanon, N.J. A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some par...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A plow makes its way under a railroad bridge as light snow falls during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Lebanon, N.J. A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of sn...

By TED SHAFFREY and MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest nor'easter rolled into New England Thursday as millions of others in the Northeast began to dig out from the storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places, knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers and had many wishing for more spring-like weather.

"We're supposed to be getting ready for Easter, not a nor'easter," said 46-year-old Raeme Dempsey, as her 6-year-old daughter, Jadalynn, pulled her toward a Philadelphia park so they could see the trees blanketed in freshly fallen snow.

While some parts of Pennsylvania saw more than a foot of snow, major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less. Downtown Philadelphia got 7 inches and New York City's Central Park recorded a little less than 7. Boston was expected to get 4 to 9 inches before tapering off Thursday afternoon.

"It's time to move on to another season," said Pancho Ortega, who was clearing the sidewalk outside his soon-to-open restaurant in Philadelphia.

Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights Wednesday. On the ground, Amtrak scaled back service on the Northeast corridor between Washington and Boston, and some states banned trucks from major highways. At least two traffic deaths were reported in New Jersey and on New York's Long Island.

Patience was wearing thin as the fourth major storm in three weeks pounded the region.

"I want warm! I'm done with the cold," said Yana Damoiseau, a pedestrian in New York City.

In New Jersey, some streets were flooded along the shore, including one in Point Pleasant Beach where a pair of ducks cruised back and forth through an intersection where a plastic garbage can bobbed in the waves.

The storm also unloaded snow on Virginia and West Virginia as it pushed into the Northeast. Virginia reported more 240 traffic accidents.

But not everyone was sick of the snow.

In Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, about 90 miles outside Philadelphia, 10-year-old siblings Talia and Miles Broadhurst made their own fun on yet another day off from school, climbing onto the family SUV and sliding down the snow-slicked windshield and hood before plopping onto the snow.

"If the snow keeps me away from school, I'm fine with it," Miles said.

___

Hill contributed from Albany, New York. Also contributing were Kristen de Groot and Sharyn Flanagan in Philadelphia, Wayne Parry in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, Michael Rubinkam in Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, Kiley Armstrong and Larry Neumeister in New York City, Bruce Shipkowski in Toms River, New Jersey.

