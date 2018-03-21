Starbucks offers sparkling Crystal Ball Frappucino for buzz - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Starbucks offers sparkling Crystal Ball Frappucino for buzz

NEW YORK (AP) - Starbucks, thirsty for some social media magic, is releasing its latest sugary concoction: the fortune-telling Crystal Ball Frappucino.

The candy-sparkles festooned drink will be available for five days in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It follows similar limited-time drinks, such as the coffee chain's color-changing Unicorn Frappuccino.

Starbucks hopes the cream-based new drink, which is infused with peach flavor, will be photographed by customers, posted on social media and spread around. It's a strategy that's worked for other chains, such as Taco Bell with its cheese-powdered Doritos tacos.

Analysts at Stifel, however, are skeptical that buzz will boost Starbucks sales. It's unclear if the chain's past gimmicks worked, and analysts called the timing of the new drink "seemingly random." Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino, for instance, came out before Halloween.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

