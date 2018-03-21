Starbucks offers sparkling Crystal Ball Frappucino for buzz

NEW YORK (AP) - Starbucks, thirsty for some social media magic, is releasing its latest sugary concoction: the fortune-telling Crystal Ball Frappucino.
The candy-sparkles festooned drink will be available for five days in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It follows similar limited-time drinks, such as the coffee chain's color-changing Unicorn Frappuccino.
Starbucks hopes the cream-based new drink, which is infused with peach flavor, will be photographed by customers, posted on social media and spread around. It's a strategy that's worked for other chains, such as Taco Bell with its cheese-powdered Doritos tacos.
Analysts at Stifel, however, are skeptical that buzz will boost Starbucks sales. It's unclear if the chain's past gimmicks worked, and analysts called the timing of the new drink "seemingly random." Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino, for instance, came out before Halloween.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Republican Rick Saccone is conceding a special congressional election in southwestern Pennsylvania to Democrat Conor Lamb after the GOP considered a recount and legal action.More >>
Republican Rick Saccone is conceding a special congressional election in southwestern Pennsylvania to Democrat Conor Lamb after the GOP considered a recount and legal action.More >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersMore >>
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore >>
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore >>
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>