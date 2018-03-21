Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade is pushing for tighter gun laws after the Florida high school shooting massacre.More >>
Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade is pushing for tighter gun laws after the Florida high school shooting massacre.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.More >>
This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.More >>
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.More >>
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.More >>
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.More >>
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.More >>
Michelle Porter says time heals wounds, even the emotional ones she suffered as a survivor of the Columbine High School shooting that killed 12 students and a teacher in April of 1999.More >>
Michelle Porter says time heals wounds, even the emotional ones she suffered as a survivor of the Columbine High School shooting that killed 12 students and a teacher in April of 1999.More >>
A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded.More >>
A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded.More >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsMore >>
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsMore >>
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansMore >>
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>