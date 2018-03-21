TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89

BOSTON (AP) - A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.

WCVB-TV reports Frank Avruch died Tuesday at his Boston home from heart disease.

Avruch played Bozo the Clown from 1959 to 1970, a clown character particularly popular in the U.S. in the 1960s because of widespread franchising in television.

Manager Stuart Hersh tells The Associated Press that Avruch "touched so many people with his portrayal."

Avruch also was a contributor to WCVB-TV for more than 40 years as a host of "Man About Town" and "The Great Entertainment."

He was an active philanthropist and a board member of UNICEF'S New England chapter.

Avruch is survived by his wife Betty, two sons Matthew and Steven and several grandchildren.

___

Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:27 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:27:27 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

  • With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

    With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:14:03 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:27 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:27:08 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>

  • Police: Maryland school shooter used his father's handgun

    Police: Maryland school shooter used his father's handgun

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:46:35 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:21:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...

    A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. 

    More >>

    A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly