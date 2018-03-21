Wounded teen still fights for life, despite Facebook message

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). A car is towed away on a flatbed tow-truck away from the parking lot of Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Great Mills. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Maryland high sch...

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland teen who was critically wounded in a school shooting was still fighting for her life Thursday, despite a mistaken social media message suggesting she had died.

Jaelynn Willey's Facebook page was changed Wednesday to say "remembering Jaelynn Willey" with a message: "We hope people who love Jaelynn will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life."

Jaelynn, though, was still alive and in critical condition Thursday at a Maryland hospital, according to a spokesman, after Tuesday's shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.

The page was changed again Thursday to remove the language suggesting Jaelynn had died. The family had been trying to get the page changed since Wednesday afternoon, said Lucinda Avis, a family friend who set up a fundraising page for Jaelynn.

Authorities identified the shooter as Austin Rollins, 17, and said he had been in a relationship with Jaelynn.

Rollins was killed after shooting Jaelynn. A school resource officer got there within a minute and fired a shot at him, but it's not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer's bullet or took his own life.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh during the encounter was released Wednesday from a hospital.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Rollins and the girl had been in a relationship that recently ended.

"All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence," police said in a statement.

Attempts to reach Rollins' family have been unsuccessful.

St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron credited Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill with preventing any more loss of life.

Cameron said Gaskill, a six-year veteran with SWAT team training, responded within a minute and fired his weapon simultaneously with a final shot fired by Rollins. The officer was unharmed.

On Wednesday, authorities said the Glock handgun used in the shooting was legally owned by Rollins' father. In Maryland it is illegal for anyone under age 21 to possess a handgun unless it is required for their employment.

This story has been updated to correct that authorities say the school resource officer fired a shot at Rollins, not at the female victim.

Associated Press contributors include Matthew Barakat, David McFadden, Courtney Columbus and Sarah Rankin.

