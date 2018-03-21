Shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd. reportedly sends 2 to the hospital

Police responded to a reported double shooting Wednesday night in Baton Rouge. It happened on Greenwell Springs Road between North Foster Drive and North Ardenwood Drive around 9:15 p.m.More >>
Grab your dancing shoes and join Perkins Rowe for its spring Rock N Rowe concert series. Rock N Rowe continues March 22 with Werewolf.More >>
LSU Student Government will host Groovin’ 2018 on Thursday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with Lil Dicky, headlining the show.More >>
Waste Management is hosting a hiring event in Walker on Thursday as part of the company’s national career day. The company is looking for qualified driver and technician candidates.More >>
As the decision of whether to move BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo to Airline Highway barrels to a conclusion, some are now ratcheting up concerns over a former landfill at the potential new home.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
