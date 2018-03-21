Shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd. reportedly sends 2 to the hospital

Police on the scene of a reported double shooting Wednesday night (Source: WAFB)

Police responded to a reported double shooting Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.

It happened on Greenwell Springs Road between North Foster Drive and North Ardenwood Drive around 9:15 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said detectives believe two people were shot near the Lucky Food Mart on Greenwell Springs Road.

Their conditions are unknown at this time. Emergency officials said they took two victims to the hospital.

Police have not released any details about a motive or a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

