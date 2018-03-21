Police: Shootout inside vehicle during drug deal leaves 1 dead

Police on the scene of a reported double shooting Wednesday night (Source: WAFB)

Police said a drug deal inside a car resulted in a deadly shootout Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Greenwell Springs Road between North Foster Drive and North Ardenwood Drive around 9:15 p.m.

According to investigators, a 23-year-old man was shot to death by a 29-year-old man. Their names have not been released.

"The two individuals exchanged gunfire while sitting inside a vehicle during some type of drug transaction," BRPD stated in a written release.

Police reported the 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

