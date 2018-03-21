Police: Shootout inside vehicle during drug deal leaves 1 dead

A Baton Rouge chef who just appeared on a recent episode of the Food Network’s Chopped will open a new Asian-themed restaurant in Mid City, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
A Baton Rouge chef who just appeared on a recent episode of the Food Network’s Chopped will open a new Asian-themed restaurant in Mid City, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
Less than eight hours before BREC commissioners are set to vote on whether to relocate BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, a number of recordings were leaked to the media from an anonymous source.More >>
Less than eight hours before BREC commissioners are set to vote on whether to relocate BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, a number of recordings were leaked to the media from an anonymous source.More >>
Waste Management is hosting a hiring event in Walker on Thursday as part of the company’s national career day. The company is looking for qualified driver and technician candidates.More >>
Waste Management is hosting a hiring event in Walker on Thursday as part of the company’s national career day. The company is looking for qualified driver and technician candidates.More >>
Police said a drug deal inside a car resulted in a deadly shootout Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.More >>
Police said a drug deal inside a car resulted in a deadly shootout Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.More >>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Metairie man they believe is responsible for a bank robbery.More >>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Metairie man they believe is responsible for a bank robbery.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>