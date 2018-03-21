Double shooting reported near Lucky Food Mart on Greenwell Springs

Police are on the scene of a reported double shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near N Foster Drive.

The call went out around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21. BRPD officials say they believe two people were shot near the Lucky Food Mart in the 5600 block of Greenwell Springs Road. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Emergency officials say they are transporting two victims to a local hospital.

We have a crew en route to the scene and will update this story when we know more information.

