Double shooting reported near Lucky Food Mart on Greenwell Springs

An elderly woman was found dead inside her home on Lone Oak Drive Wednesday afternoon.More >>
An elderly woman was found dead inside her home on Lone Oak Drive Wednesday afternoon.More >>
As the decision of whether to move BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo to Airline Highway barrels to a conclusion, some are now ratcheting up concerns over a former landfill at the potential new home.More >>
As the decision of whether to move BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo to Airline Highway barrels to a conclusion, some are now ratcheting up concerns over a former landfill at the potential new home.More >>
Police are on the scene of a reported double shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near N Foster Drive.More >>
Police are on the scene of a reported double shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near N Foster Drive.More >>
Some LSU student senators are asking President F. King Alexander to reconsider a new policy which says hard liquor cannot be served at Greek life events that are held off campus.More >>
Some LSU student senators are asking President F. King Alexander to reconsider a new policy which says hard liquor cannot be served at Greek life events that are held off campus.More >>
Since 2015, Sheriff Nathaniel Williams with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office has tried to pass a millage tax, but the sheriff is hoping the third time's the charm. This Saturday, March 24, he’s asking voters to approve a tax that will benefit the department and hopefully fix one of their ongoing issues.More >>
Since 2015, Sheriff Nathaniel Williams with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office has tried to pass a millage tax, but the sheriff is hoping the third time's the charm. This Saturday, March 24, he’s asking voters to approve a tax that will benefit the department and hopefully fix one of their ongoing issues.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>