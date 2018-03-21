Gun used in California killing had been wrongfully returned - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gun used in California killing had been wrongfully returned

(Gretchen Wenner/The Ventura County Star via AP, File). FILE - In this March 17, 2018, file photo, a law enforcement officer walks through The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on hims... (Gretchen Wenner/The Ventura County Star via AP, File). FILE - In this March 17, 2018, file photo, a law enforcement officer walks through The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on hims...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Sheriff's officials wrongfully returned a gun to a man who used it to kill his ex-wife inside a busy Southern California mall last weekend, even though a judge had ordered the weapon be confiscated by investigators, authorities said Wednesday.

Kevin Crane, 33, walked into the retail store where his ex-wife, Parisa Siddiqi, worked inside The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles on Saturday, and fatally shot her after an argument, officials said. Crane then shot himself and remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Ventura County sheriff's deputies arrested Crane in September 2014 on suspicion of felony domestic battery after they determined that he had struck Siddiqi during a dispute at their home, leaving her with minor injuries. During the arrest, the deputies seized a .40 caliber handgun that belonged to Crane "for safekeeping," Sgt. Eric Buschow said, a sheriff's office spokesman.

Prosecutors filed a misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Crane and asked a judge to confiscate his gun, which was being held by sheriff's officials. Crane did not object to the petition and a judge formally ordered that the handgun be confiscated in November 2014, authorities said.

In January 2015, the charge was dismissed because Siddiqi stopped cooperating with investigators, the sheriff's department said.

Crane later contacted the California Department of Justice and received a letter saying he was eligible to possess a gun. He later went to the sheriff's office and the confiscated gun was returned to him, officials said.

Crane was legally allowed to purchase a gun - because he wasn't convicted of a crime - but the sheriff's department should not have returned the gun that was confiscated, Buschow said.

At the time, the sheriff's department employees who returned the weapon were "unaware of the court's order to confiscate the firearm at the time it was returned to Crane," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Crane could have gone back and petitioned the court to overturn the order that confiscated his gun, but because he didn't do that, the order remained in effect and officials should not have given him the weapon, Buschow said.

"The problem was they didn't know about it," Buschow said of the judge's order. "Had we known about the order, we would have kept (the gun)."

The sheriff's department said records show the court order had been received by their office about six months after the gun was wrongfully returned. An investigation has been launched to examine why there was a lapse between when the order issued and when it was received by sheriff's officials.

"Clearly there was a breakdown here," Buschow said.

___

Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter @MikeBalsamo1 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Maryland school shooter used his father's handgun

    Police: Maryland school shooter used his father's handgun

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:46:35 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-03-22 01:58:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...

    A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. 

    More >>

    A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. 

    More >>

  • Family of Austin bombing suspect expresses shock

    Family of Austin bombing suspect expresses shock

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:01:32 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-03-22 01:58:31 GMT
    (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Officials work at a blocked off area near where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Officials work at a blocked off area near where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.
    The Austin bombing suspect doesn't appear to have left much of a trail on social media, but in 2012 posts on what appears to be his personal blog he expressed opinions about a range of topics, including gay marriage.More >>
    The Austin bombing suspect doesn't appear to have left much of a trail on social media, but in 2012 posts on what appears to be his personal blog he expressed opinions about a range of topics, including gay marriage.More >>

  • Experts: Hard to convict officer in Australian woman's death

    Experts: Hard to convict officer in Australian woman's death

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:44:28 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-03-22 01:58:17 GMT
    (Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, wh...(Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, wh...

    A Minneapolis police officer was charged Tuesday with murder and manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman in July minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

    More >>

    A Minneapolis police officer was charged Tuesday with murder and manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman in July minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly