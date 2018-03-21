Create your personal health history journal at upcoming workshop - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Create your personal health history journal at upcoming workshop

Source: Southern University Agricultural Land-Grant Campus Source: Southern University Agricultural Land-Grant Campus
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

An upcoming workshop aims to teach you how to create a personal health history’ journal to keep track of not only your health history but also the health history of your family members.

RELATED: Southern Ag Center helps McKinley High Students finish fresh vegetable garden

The Southern University Agricultural Land-Grant Campus’ Family and Human Development Unit is hosting the free workshop.

PERSONAL HEALTH HISTORY WORKSHOP

  • Monday, April 26
  • 9:30 a.m. to noon
  • SU Ag Center
  • 181 B.A. Little Dr.

A personal health history journal should include the type of information that’s often asked by medical professionals when being admitted to the emergency room or seeing a doctor for the first time, with entries for illnesses, medications, treatments, and any past medical procedures.

WORKSHOP DISCUSSIONS

  •  Proper Foot Care
  • How Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Levels Respond to Dietary Factors
  • Keeping Activity with Low Impact Exercises                      
  • Protecting Yourself from Mosquitoes 
  • How to Prepare a Flower Garden for Spring

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. The deadline to register is Monday, April 23. Send an email to workshop organizers to request a registration form or call (225) 771-2583.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly