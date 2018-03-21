Create your personal health history journal at upcoming workshop

An upcoming workshop aims to teach you how to create a personal health history’ journal to keep track of not only your health history but also the health history of your family members.
The Southern University Agricultural Land-Grant Campus’ Family and Human Development Unit is hosting the free workshop.
PERSONAL HEALTH HISTORY WORKSHOP
A personal health history journal should include the type of information that’s often asked by medical professionals when being admitted to the emergency room or seeing a doctor for the first time, with entries for illnesses, medications, treatments, and any past medical procedures.
WORKSHOP DISCUSSIONS
The event is free, but pre-registration is required. The deadline to register is Monday, April 23. Send an email to workshop organizers to request a registration form or call (225) 771-2583.
