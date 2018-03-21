Create your personal health history journal at upcoming workshop

An upcoming workshop aims to teach you how to create a personal health history’ journal to keep track of not only your health history but also the health history of your family members.

The Southern University Agricultural Land-Grant Campus’ Family and Human Development Unit is hosting the free workshop.

PERSONAL HEALTH HISTORY WORKSHOP

Monday, April 26

9:30 a.m. to noon

SU Ag Center

181 B.A. Little Dr.

A personal health history journal should include the type of information that’s often asked by medical professionals when being admitted to the emergency room or seeing a doctor for the first time, with entries for illnesses, medications, treatments, and any past medical procedures.

WORKSHOP DISCUSSIONS

Proper Foot Care

How Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Levels Respond to Dietary Factors

Keeping Activity with Low Impact Exercises

Protecting Yourself from Mosquitoes

How to Prepare a Flower Garden for Spring

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. The deadline to register is Monday, April 23. Send an email to workshop organizers to request a registration form or call (225) 771-2583.

