Learn more about LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center

The LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center has more than 450 employees that perform research activities in state-of-the-art facilities on the 222-acre campus located in Baton Rouge. It is a campus of Louisiana State University and conducts basic, clinical and population research.

Pennington Biomedical is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Their vision is to lead the world in eliminating chronic diseases and to discover the triggers of chronic diseases through innovative research that improves human health across the lifespan.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

$826 million in grant funding1

For every $1 in state funding, research generates $3 in external funding

Research generates from $349 to $1,278 per square foot, depending on the nature of the research

Every faculty member produces roughly five jobs in the local economy

EMPLOYMENT & SCOPE

57 Faculty members

21 Post-doctoral fellows

40 laboratories, supported by lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and support personnel

450 employees

13 specialized core service facilities

688,000 square feet of state-of-the art laboratories, clinics, conference space & offices

RESEARCH

Discovered new molecules that can decrease inflammation without causing diabetes.

Has the world’s only infant metabolic chamber in operation to study babies’ health and metabolism, and we have four functioning metabolic chambers dedicated to adult health and metabolism.

Involved in the development of all approved obesity medications on the market today, and many key diabetes medications.

We are a leader in nutrition research for our U.S. Military Soldiers, retirees and their family members.

We are home to the Botanical Dietary Supplements Research Center, one of only five NIH-funded botanical research centers in the U.S.

Works with children and families to utilize telehealth programs to improve the health of children around the globe.

OUTREACH

Clinical trials and research studies have engaged nearly 18,000 individuals from every parish in Louisiana in an effort to improve the health of our state.

Dementia study is one of the largest aging studies in the U.S., and our research has been recognized by the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study Group (ADCS) - the largest Alzheimer’s therapeutic research consortium in the U.S. - making Pennington Biomedical the only ADCS-approved site in a tri-state area.

Played a key role in designing the DASH diet - voted the #1 diet in America for the fifth year in a row by U.S. News & World Report.

Post-doctoral program has been voted among the top 10 in the nation.

Information in this story was provided by LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center. To learn more about research studies and participant opportunities, call (225) 326-0546.

MORE STORIES: