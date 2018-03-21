Week 2 SEC baseball schedule

Week two of the SEC baseball season begins Thursday night in College Station, TX, when the No. 12 Aggies host No. 5 Ole Miss.

Other big weekend series include No. 20 LSU traveling to Nashville to play No. 7 Vanderbilt and No. 4 Arkansas heading to Gainesville to face No. 2 Florida.

Thursday - Saturday:

(5) Ole Miss at (12) Texas A&M

Friday - Sunday:

(20) LSU at (7) Vanderbilt

(6) Auburn at (11) Kentucky

(4) Arkansas at (2) Florida

South Carolina at Georgia

Miss State at Missouri

Alabama at Tennessee

