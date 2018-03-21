Week 2 SEC baseball schedule

Week two of the SEC baseball season begins Thursday night in College Station, TX, when the No. 12 Aggies host No. 5 Ole Miss.
Other big weekend series include No. 20 LSU traveling to Nashville to play No. 7 Vanderbilt and No. 4 Arkansas heading to Gainesville to face No. 2 Florida.
Thursday - Saturday:
(5) Ole Miss at (12) Texas A&M
Friday - Sunday:
(20) LSU at (7) Vanderbilt
(6) Auburn at (11) Kentucky
(4) Arkansas at (2) Florida
South Carolina at Georgia
Miss State at Missouri
Alabama at Tennessee
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.