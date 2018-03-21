Baton Rouge chef to open new Asian restaurant after 'Chopped' appearance

A Baton Rouge chef who just appeared on a recent episode of the Food Network’s Chopped will open a new Asian-themed restaurant in Mid City, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

RELATED: Baton Rouge chef to appear on upcoming pork-themed episode of 'Chopped'

Chef Ryan Andre, who is a former executive chef of Baton Rouge’s City Pork Group, appeared on the March 20 episode of Chopped, which featured a pork-themed culinary competition. Andre made it through the episode’s first two rounds but lost in the final dessert round, according to the business report.

The new restaurant Andre and Chase Lyons, a previous City Pork collaborator, will open is called Soji. It will be located in the former Rotolo’s Pizzeria building at 5050 Government Street, near the intersection of South Foster Drive.

The business magazine reports the building was purchased for $675,000 by investors in June 2017. It has undergone renovations over the last several months and is expected to open this summer.

Andre will be the executive chef and partner of the restaurant and Lyons will be the proprietor, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The business partners declined to define the restaurant’s menu as a specific Asian cuisine but said it would incorporate elements from across Asia.

MORE:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.