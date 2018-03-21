Study to test new diabetes medication that could help with weight loss

LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for people with type 2 diabetes to participate in a study to test a new diabetes medication that might help you lose weight.
Researchers say there’s a need for type 2 diabetes medication that both lowers blood sugar levels and also leads to significant weight loss, which might slow down or even reverse type 2 diabetes.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
Complete the online screening form to see if you qualify for this research study. You can also call (225) 763-3000.
Pennington will compensate participants with up to $1000 once the study is over.
