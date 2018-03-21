Significant cuts likely coming to higher education even if TOPS is fully funded

The looming debate at the capitol centers around the billion dollar fiscal cliff Louisiana is facing, and the deadline to solve the budget issues is just over three months away. The state's colleges could soon feel the effects of that too.

The governor's budget plan currently levies $300 million in cuts to higher education. The state's commissioner of higher education says it would lead to a significant loss of programs, even if legislators decide to fully fund TOPS.

"Our institutions are suffering from a lack of support from the legislature and the students' tuition is really what's bringing in the dollars and allowing it to operate and that's a sad state of affairs when you call them public higher ed," said Dr. Joseph Rallo, commissioner of higher education.

That fiscal cliff hits at the beginning of July.

