Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC awarded for diabetes care

Dr. Harold Brandt and Dr. Michael Rolfsen at Together 2 Goal award ceremony on March 8 (Source: Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC)

The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC received an award earlier this month for its achievements in diabetes care.

They were recognized as Best Small Group, an award given through the AMGA Foundation’s Together 2 Goal campaign.

The award is based on self-reported data showing improved care for people with type 2 diabetes. The data included blood sugar control, blood pressure control, lipid management, and testing for kidney disease.

“We are glad to accept this award on behalf of the nurses, administrators and doctors who helped us make our diabetic patients healthier,” said Michael Rolfsen, MD, FACP, The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC.

Together 2 Goal campaign is part of a national initiative to improve care for the one million people with type 2 diabetes by 2019.

