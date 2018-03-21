White Oak Plantation offering Easter Sunday brunch

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

On Sunday, April 1, Chef John Folse and the White Oak Plantation will celebrate Easter with a brunch buffet.

Seatings will be at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be a separate buffet for kids, as well as Easter egg hunts at 1 and 2:45 p.m. There will also be a bunny petting zoo. Families are invited to stroll through the gardens on the grounds to take photos.

The menu will include a soup station, salads, roasted duck, shrimp in a tasso cream sauce, prime rib, and lots of other side dishes and desserts.

The brunch buffet is $59.95 per person for adults and $19.95 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids under 5-years-old eat for free. To make reservations, call 225-751-1882.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.