Feature roles available in 80’s hairband biopic filming in New Orleans

Central Casting Louisiana is looking for people to fit feature roles in the upcoming Netflix movie The Dirt currently filming in New Orleans.

The Dirt is a biopic about the 1980’s hairband Motley Crew. The casting company is seeking men and women who appear between the ages of 18-70 for a variety of roles.

The roles include a clown balloon artist, a wife, a bikini model, a vintage couple, roadies, families enjoying a hotel pool, recording engineer, and a recording studio assistant. The work is scheduled between March 26 and March 29.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and available to work all of the required days. To apply for the casting opportunity participants are asked to email the category they would like to be considered for, full legal name, phone number, and recent photo to DIRT@CENTRALCASTING.COM.

