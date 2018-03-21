Feature roles available in 80’s hairband biopic filming in New Orleans

Some LSU student senators are asking President F. King Alexander to reconsider a new policy which says alcohol cannot be served at Greek life events that are held off campus.More >>
Baton Rouge officials are on the scene of a reported homicide that's possibly domestic in nature.
One man was killed Tuesday night in a wreck involving his motorcycle and an SUV.
Central Casting Louisiana is looking for people to fit feature roles in the upcoming Netflix movie The Dirt currently filming in New Orleans.
The Mississippi River has recently crested along many local points within the last 24-36 hours.
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found explosive devices in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.
The company said the robot uses artificial intelligence technology to assist employees.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.
Mark Zuckerberg posted to his personal account on Wednesday acknowledging the scandal surrounding Cambridge Analytica.
