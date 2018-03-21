POLICE: Boyfriend of elderly woman beats her to death after smoking mojo

An elderly woman was found dead inside her home on Lone Oak Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police officials say the woman was beaten to death after suffering trauma to the head. The victim has been identified as Lovie Variste, 76.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lone Oak Drive at the Lone Oak Apartments. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they arrested Eric Romell Augustus, 49, in connection with this case.

According to the police report, Augustus said he and Variste had been in a relationship for about five months and had been living together for most of that time. Augustus also reportedly said he left the home after beating Variste and returned several hours later before calling emergency officials for help.

BRPD officials say Augustus admitted to beating Variste with various objects after smoking mojo. Several wooden objects covered in blood were found in the home and near Variste's body, officials say.

It should be noted Augustus has been arrested previously on numerous drug and weapon charges. He has also been arrested for domestic abuse battery four times of the last decade.

An autopsy on Variste is scheduled for Thursday. Augustus will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a first degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

