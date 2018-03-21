Elderly woman beaten to death on Lone Oak Drive; victim identified

BRPD responded to the 3300 block of Lone Oak Dr. Wednesday afternoon (Source: WAFB)

An elderly woman was found dead inside her home on Lone Oak Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police officials say the woman was beaten to death. The victim has been identified as Lovie Variste, 76.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lone Oak Drive at the Lone Oak Apartments. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have someone in custody now.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

