BRPD responds to possible domestic homicide incident

BRPD responded to the 3300 block of Lone Oak Dr. Wednesday afternoon (Source: WAFB)

Baton Rouge officials are on the scene of a reported homicide that's possibly domestic in nature.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lone Oak Drive. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have someone in custody now.

Emergency officials say the victim was "elderly" and was dead when they arrived on scene.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

