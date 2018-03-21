SEC baseball: Week 1 standings

Week one of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books.
Where does LSU stack up in the West after winning two-out-of-three against Missouri?
Arkansas leads the West after sweeping Miss. State and Vanderbilt took three from Kentucky to stand atop the East standings.
SEC series of the week: No. 4 Arkansas at No. 2 Florida.
|WEST
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|ARKANSAS
|3-0
|16-4
|OLE MISS
|2-1
|20-2
|AUBURN
|2-1
|19-3
|LSU
|2-1
|14-7
|TEXAS A&M
|1-2
|18-4
|ALABAMA
|1-2
|16-6
|MISS. STATE
|0-3
|11-10
|EAST
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|VANDERBILT
|3-0
|15-5
|FLORIDA
|2-1
|18-4
|GEORGIA
|2-1
|15-6
|MISSOURI
|1-2
|15-5
|S. CAROLINA
|1-2
|13-8
|TENNESSEE
|1-2
|13-9
|KENTUCKY
|0-3
|15-6
LSU travels to Nashville to face the East leading Commodores this weekend.
