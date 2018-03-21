SEC baseball: Week 1 standings - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC baseball: Week 1 standings

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

Week one of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books.

Where does LSU stack up in the West after winning two-out-of-three against Missouri?

Arkansas leads the West after sweeping Miss. State and Vanderbilt took three from Kentucky to stand atop the East standings.

SEC series of the week: No. 4 Arkansas at No. 2 Florida.

WEST CONFERENCE OVERALL
ARKANSAS 3-0 16-4
OLE MISS 2-1 20-2
AUBURN 2-1 19-3
LSU  2-1 14-7
TEXAS A&M 1-2 18-4
ALABAMA 1-2 16-6
MISS. STATE 0-3 11-10

EAST CONFERENCE OVERALL
VANDERBILT 3-0 15-5
FLORIDA 2-1 18-4
GEORGIA 2-1 15-6
MISSOURI 1-2 15-5
S. CAROLINA 1-2 13-8
TENNESSEE 1-2 13-9
KENTUCKY 0-3 15-6

LSU travels to Nashville to face the East leading Commodores this weekend.

