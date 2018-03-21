SEC baseball: Week 1 standings

Week one of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books.

Where does LSU stack up in the West after winning two-out-of-three against Missouri?

Arkansas leads the West after sweeping Miss. State and Vanderbilt took three from Kentucky to stand atop the East standings.

SEC series of the week: No. 4 Arkansas at No. 2 Florida.

WEST CONFERENCE OVERALL ARKANSAS 3-0 16-4 OLE MISS 2-1 20-2 AUBURN 2-1 19-3 LSU 2-1 14-7 TEXAS A&M 1-2 18-4 ALABAMA 1-2 16-6 MISS. STATE 0-3 11-10

EAST CONFERENCE OVERALL VANDERBILT 3-0 15-5 FLORIDA 2-1 18-4 GEORGIA 2-1 15-6 MISSOURI 1-2 15-5 S. CAROLINA 1-2 13-8 TENNESSEE 1-2 13-9 KENTUCKY 0-3 15-6

LSU travels to Nashville to face the East leading Commodores this weekend.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.